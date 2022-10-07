Iran summons Danish ambassador over Copenhagen embassy attack

CAIRO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Iran's foreign ministry has summoned the Danish ambassador in Tehran over a knife attack attempt on the Iranian ambassador in Copenhagen, Iran's Arabic-language television network Al Alam reported on Friday.

Danish police early on Friday arrested a 32-year-old man after he entered the grounds of the Iranian embassy in Copenhagen carrying a knife, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alaa Swilam; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Alaa.Swilam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.