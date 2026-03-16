The Iran Storm Bypasses China: Why Its ETFs Look Attractive Now

Recent economic data released by China’s National Bureau of Statistics (“NBS”) reveal that the nation’s economy has delivered an unexpectedly solid start to 2026. Notably, retail sales rose 2.8% year over year in the first two months of the year, accelerating from the 0.9% increase recorded in December and surpassing market expectations of 2.5%.

This rebound in consumption, the cornerstone of domestic demand, was complemented by an industrial output surge of 6.3%, exceeding analysts’ expectations.

These robust figures suggest that policy support is gaining traction, injecting fresh momentum into the world's second-largest economy and signaling potential tailwinds for Chinese equities and, by extension, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) holding them.

Before suggesting such Chinese ETFs for your portfolio, it is worth understanding what is driving this recent acceleration, and whether the nation’s momentum can hold amid ongoing Middle East turmoil and the resulting global oil supply shocks.

What Caused the Momentum Shift in China?

The current data marks a notable departure from China’s economic state in 2025.

Last year, the economy grappled with deflationary pressures and a prolonged property slump, with fixed asset investment contracting 3.8% for the full year. But the picture has shifted, with the latest report showing that fixed-asset investment expanded 1.8% in the first two months, reflecting a swing of nearly six percentage points.

The quality of growth seems to be improving. High-tech manufacturing output soared 13.1%, while the production of industrial robots and lithium-ion batteries (products that are central to future industries) jumped 31.1% and 42.6%, respectively.

This suggests the momentum is not just broad-based but also aligned with Beijing's long-term goals of self-reliance and advanced manufacturing.

For investors, this translates directly into potential upside for industrials and tech-focused companies that are heavily weighted in prominent China-focused ETFs.

What Lies Ahead: Is China Resilient to Global Oil Shock?

This economic data release by China comes at a critical moment when the majority of nations across the globe are grappling with widespread oil supply shortages, owing to the ongoing disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% global oil supply passes.

Against this backdrop, it is imperative to mention that China holds a strong footing when it comes to oil reserves, with Beijing holding an estimated 1.2 billion barrels of onshore crude stockpiles as of January 2026, sufficient to meet demand for three to four months (as cited in a CNBC report).

The fact that oil flowing through the Strait of Hormuz accounts for only 6.6% of China’s total energy consumption (according to Nomura data) should help keep the country more resilient to disruptions in shipments transiting the strait than major counterparts such as Japan or South Korea.

Further, China gets significant crude volumes via overland pipelines from Russia and Central Asia, which also keeps its economy cushioned from the ongoing energy crisis.

While other nations grapple with supply shock-induced inflation, China's economy — already showing renewed vigor in consumer spending and industrial production — is better positioned to navigate the turbulence.

Chinese ETFs to Gain

Considering the current situation, the combination of accelerating retail momentum, manufacturing upgrades and relative insulation from global energy shocks could keep the following China-focused ETFs well positioned for near-term gains:

iShares MSCI China ETF MCHI

This fund, with net assets worth $6.78 billion, offers exposure to 579 large and mid-sized companies in China. From an industrial look, consumer discretionary takes the first spot in this fund at 26.3%, followed by communication (21.1%) and financials (17.9%).

The fund charges 59 basis points (bps) as fees.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF FXI

This fund, with net assets worth $6.06 billion, provides exposure to 50 of the largest and most actively traded Chinese companies. In terms of industries, consumer discretionary takes the first spot in this fund at 23.3%, followed by financials (16.3%) and communication services (16.1%).

The fund charges 73 bps as fees.

State Street SPDR S&P China ETF GXC

This fund, with net assets worth $503.6 million, provides exposure to 1,243 publicly traded companies domiciled in China that are available to foreign investors. In terms of industries, financials takes the first spot in this fund at 32.6%, followed by consumer discretionary (26.4%) and communications (17.5%).

The fund charges 59 bps as fees.

Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF CHIQ

This fund, with net assets worth $169.3 million, offers exposure to 59 large and mid-cap consumer discretionary companies within the MSCI China Index. From an industrial look, consumer discretionary distribution and retail takes the first spot in this fund at 34.3%, followed by automobile and components (29.5%) and consumer durables and apparel (18.1%).

The fund charges 65 bps as fees.







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iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI): ETF Research Reports

State Street SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC): ETF Research Reports

iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI): ETF Research Reports

Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (CHIQ): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.