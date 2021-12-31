World Markets

Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says

Iran's space launch on Thursday failed to put its three payloads into orbit after the rocket was unable to reach the required speed, a defence ministry spokesman said in remarks carried on state television on Friday.

"For a payload to enter orbit, it needs to reach speeds above 7,600 (metres per second). We reached 7,350," the spokesman said in a documentary about the launch vehicle broadcast on state TV and posted online.

