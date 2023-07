DUBAI, July 7 (Reuters) - Iran's Revolutionary Guards seized a tanker holding 900 metric tons of "smuggled fuel" and 12 crew members based on a court order, a report by the semi-official Fars news agency said on Friday.

No further detail about the ship has been given.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

