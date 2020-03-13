Oil

Iran security forces to empty city streets to fight coronavirus -IRNA

Iran's security forces will empty the streets of its cities in the next 24 hours in a drive to fight the spread of the new coronavirus, state news agency IRNA reported on Friday.

Iran is one of the countries most affected by the pandemic outside China, with a death toll of 514, and a total of 11,364 diagnosed infections, up till Friday.

