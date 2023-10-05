Iran says US, UK, Germany express "insincere concern" over Iranian women

Adds quote and background throughout

DUBAI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Germany express "insincere concern" over Iranian women and girls, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on the X social media platform on Thursday.

Two prominent rights activists told Reuters on Wednesday a teenage Iranian girl was in a critical condition in a coma in hospital, after what they said was a confrontation with agents in the Tehran metro over violating the country's hijab law.

Authorities have denied the allegations by rights groups that Armita Geravand went into a coma on Sunday after a confrontation with officers enforcing the Islamic dress code.

There was no immediate response on Wednesday from Iran's interior ministry to a request for comment about the incident.

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had said on X: "Once again a young woman in #Iran is fighting for her life. Just because she showed her hair in the subway. It is unbearable."

Spokesperson Kanaani said: "Instead of interventionist and biased remarks and expressing insincere concern over Iranian women and girls, you’d better be concerned about U.S., German and UK healthcare personnel, patients and tackle their situation."

