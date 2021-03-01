US Markets

Iran says U.S. should lift sanctions before talks to revive 2015 nuclear deal

Iran said on Monday the United States should lift sanctions on the Islamic Republic first, if Washington wants to hold talks to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers that former President Donald Trump abandoned.

"President Joe Biden's administration should change Trump's maximum pressure policy towards Tehran ... If they want talks with Iran, first they should lift sanctions," said Foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.

He also added that Tehran will continue to work with the U.N. nuclear watchdog despite scaling back cooperation.

