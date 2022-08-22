Iran says U.S. "procrastinating" in nuclear talks

DUBAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani accused the United States on Monday of "procrastinating" in talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.

Speaking at a news conference, Kanaani said Tehran wanted a sustainable deal that would preserve its legitimate rights.

