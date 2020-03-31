Iran says "terrorist" attack inside Turkey halts natural gas exports - TV

DUBAI, March 31 (Reuters) - Iran said on Tuesday its natural gas exports to Turkey have stopped after an attack on a pipeline inside the neighbouring country, an Iranian official told state TV.

"This morning, terrorists attacked a natural gas pipeline inside Turkey near Iran's Bazargan border with Turkey ...Flow of gas has been halted," said Mehdi Jamshidi-Dana, an official at Iran's national Gas Co.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alex Richardson)

