US Markets

Iran says Oman expresses thanks for handing over American citizen Namazi

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Oman on Tuesday thanked Iran for handing over U.S. citizen Baquer Namazi, the Iranian foreign ministry said on its website, but it was unclear whether the Iranian American had left the Islamic Republic or when he might do so.

Adds background, U.S. comment

DUBAI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Oman on Tuesday thanked Iran for handing over U.S. citizen Baquer Namazi, the Iranian foreign ministry said on its website, but it was unclear whether the Iranian American had left the Islamic Republic or when he might do so.

Namazi, a former U.N. official, holds both U.S. and Iranian citizenship.

"In a phone call, Oman's foreign minister expressed his gratitude and appreciation for Tehran's trust in the Omani authorities and the humanitarian action of Iran in handing over Baquer Namazi to Muscat," the Iranian foreign ministry said.

Namazi, 85, was convicted in Iran of "collaboration with a hostile government" in 2016 and sentenced to 10 years in prison. Iranian authorities released him on medical grounds in 2018 and closed his case in 2020, commuting his sentence to time served but effectively barring him from leaving the country.

On Saturday, the United Nations said that Namazi had been allowed to leave Iran for medical treatment.

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Additional reporting by Arshad Mohammad; Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Mark Porter and Cynthia Osterman)

((parisa.hafezi@thomsonreuters.com; +971 56 216 8363; Reuters Messaging: parisa.hafezi@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @PHREUTERS))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular