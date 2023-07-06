News & Insights

Iran says it obtained court order for the seizure of Richmond Voyager -IRINN

July 06, 2023 — 01:55 am EDT

DUBAI, July 6 (Reuters) - Iran says it obtained a court order for the seizure of the Richmond Voyager tanker after it collided with an Iranian vessel in the Gulf of Oman, according to the official IRINN news agency.

The U.S. Navy said it had intervened to prevent Iran from seizing two commercial tankers in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday.

According to an announcement cited by IRINN from the Maritime Search and Rescue Center of Hormozgan Province, Iran, a Bahamas-flagged oil tanker named Richmond Voyager collided with an Iranian vessel carrying seven crew members, seriously injuring five people.

About a fifth of the world's supply of seaborne crude oil and oil products passes through the Strait of Hormuz, a choke point between Iran and Oman, according to data from analytics firm Vortexa.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)

