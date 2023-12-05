Iran says it is not involved in any actions against US military forces -Tasnim

Adds Iran foreign ministry spokesperson paragraphs 6-7

DUBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Iran's U.N. envoy Amir Saeid Iravani said his country has not been involved in any actions or attacks against U.S. military forces, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday.

The United States has blamed Yemen's Iran-allied Houthi group for a series of attacks in Middle Eastern waters since war broke out between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Oct. 7.

Iran-backed militias have also been carrying out attacks targeting U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria.

In a briefing with reporters on Monday, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Washington has "every reason to believe that these attacks, while they were launched by the Houthis in Yemen, are fully enabled by Iran".

This week, three commercial vessels came under attack in international waters in the southern Red Sea. The Houthis acknowledged launching drone and missile attacks against what they said were two Israeli vessels in the area.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani also dismissed as "baseless and unconstructive" remarks by the British government that said Iran was responsible for any attacks by the militant groups it supports.

"As we have clearly stated before, resistance groups are not taking orders from Tehran to confront the war crimes and genocide committed by Israel," Kanaani added.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue and Andrew Heavens and Miral Fahmy)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.