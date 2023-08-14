News & Insights

US Markets

Iran says it is committed to resolving nuclear dispute through diplomacy

Credit: REUTERS/WANA NEWS AGENCY

August 14, 2023 — 06:19 am EDT

Written by Dubai Newsroom for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Iran is committed to resolving its nuclear dispute with world powers through diplomacy, the country's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters in a televised news conference on Monday.

"We have always wanted a return of all parties to full compliance of the 2015 nuclear deal," Amirabdollahian said.

Indirect talks between Washington and Tehran to revive the nuclear agreement have stalled since last September.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.