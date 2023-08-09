News & Insights

Iran says it has obtained supersonic cruise missile technology- Tasnim

Credit: REUTERS/WANA NEWS AGENCY

August 09, 2023 — 04:54 am EDT

Written by Elwely Elwelly for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Iran has obtained the technology to build a supersonic cruise missile which is still under test, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.

The announcement comes amid rising tensions with the U.S. in the Gulf and following the unveiling last week of new vessels equipped with 600-km range missiles.

"This missile, which is a new generation of Iranian-made cruise missiles, is currently undergoing its tests and will be a new chapter in Iran's defence power," the agency said.

