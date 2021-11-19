Iran says it has imported 4 million tonnes of wheat since late April

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Iran said on Friday it had imported four million tonnes of wheat since late April, the semi-official ILNA news website reported.

"This year 4.5 tonnes of wheat were bought from Iranian farmers ... And since late April, 4 million tonnes of wheat were imported," ILNA quoted Hassan Hanan, deputy minister of domestic trade, as saying.

Food, medicine and other humanitarian supplies including animal feed are exempt from U.S. sanctions, re-imposed in 2018 after the United States pulled out of Iran's nuclear deal with six world powers, but authorities say the step has nevertheless deterred some foreign banks from doing any Iranian business, including food shipments.

Tehran and world powers are due resume talks on Nov. 29 aimed at reviving the 2015 pact.

