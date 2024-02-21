News & Insights

Iran says Israel is responsible for 'plot' against gas pipelines - Tasnim

February 21, 2024 — 02:01 am EST

Written by Dubai Newsroom for Reuters ->

Adds background

DUBAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Israel was behind last week's attack on Iranian gas pipelines, Iran's Oil Minister Javad Owji said on Wednesday according to semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Two explosions hit Iran's main south-north gas pipeline network on Feb. 14 and were initially described by Owji as a "terrorist act of sabotage", without naming any suspects.

"The enemy intended to disrupt households' gas supplies ... but within two hours our colleagues worked to counter the Israeli plot which only damaged several pipes," Owji said on Wednesday.

In December, a hacking group that Iran accuses of having links to Israel claimed it carried out a cyber-attack which disrupted as much as 70% of Iran's petrol stations.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom, editing by Michael Georgy and Kim Coghill)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.