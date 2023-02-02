Iran says IAEA stance on nuclear work "incorrect" - Mizan

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 02, 2023 — 03:37 am EST

Written by Dubai Newsroom for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Iran's said on Thursday that the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) latest position on Tehran's nuclear work was not correct, according to Mizan news agency.

The U.N. nuclear watchdog criticised Iran on Wednesday for making an undeclared change to the interconnection between the two clusters of advanced machines enriching uranium to up to 60% purity, close to weapons grade, at its Fordow plant.

"The IAEA inspector's interpretation was incorrect but he reported it to the agency ... We immediately provided the explanation to the IAEA on the same day," Iran's nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami said.

In a confidential report to member states seen by Reuters, the IAEA did not say how the interconnection between the two cascades of IR-6 centrifuges had been changed except that "they were interconnected in a way that was substantially different from the mode of operation declared by Iran (to the IAEA)".

Fordow is so sensitive that the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers banned enrichment there. Since the United States pulled out of the deal in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions against Iran, the Islamic Republic has breached many of the deal's restrictions on its nuclear activities.

Talks between Tehran and world powers to revive the pact have stalled since September.

