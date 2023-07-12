News & Insights

Iran says foreign ministry will follow up on Durra field -Tasnim

July 12, 2023 — 03:07 am EDT

Written by Dubai Newsroom for Reuters ->

DUBAI, July 12 (Reuters) - Iran's foreign ministry will follow up on the Durra gas field known as Arash in Iran, the country's Oil Minister Javad Owji said on Wednesday according to semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have "exclusive rights" in the Durra gas field in the Gulf, Kuwait Oil Minister Saad Al Barrak said on Sunday, and he called on Iran to validate its claim to the field by demarcating its own maritime borders first.

The most recent legal and technical talks about maritime boundaries between Iran and Kuwait took place in March, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Iran has previously claimed a stake in the field and called a Saudi-Kuwaiti agreement signed last year to develop it "illegal".

