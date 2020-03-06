Companies

Iran says coronavirus toll jumps by 17 with 1,000-plus new infections

Iran's death toll from coronavirus infections jumped on Friday to 124, as 17 died over the past 24 hours and more than 1,000 were additionally diagnosed with the disease, a health ministry spokesman said in Tehran.

The number of infections rose to 4,747, he said.

Iran had reported 3,513 infections on Thursday.

