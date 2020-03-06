Iran says coronavirus toll jumps by 17 with 1,000-plus new infections
DUBAI, March 6 (Reuters) - Iran's death toll from coronavirus infections jumped on Friday to 124, as 17 died over the past 24 hours and more than 1,000 were additionally diagnosed with the disease, a health ministry spokesman said in Tehran.
The number of infections rose to 4,747, he said.
Iran had reported 3,513 infections on Thursday.
