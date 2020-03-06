Iran says coronavirus toll jumps by 17 with 1,000-plus new infections

DUBAI, March 6 (Reuters) - Iran's death toll from coronavirus infections jumped on Friday to 124, as 17 died over the past 24 hours and more than 1,000 were additionally diagnosed with the disease, a health ministry spokesman said in Tehran.

The number of infections rose to 4,747, he said.

Iran had reported 3,513 infections on Thursday.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; editing by John Stonestreet)

((maher.chmaytelli@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.