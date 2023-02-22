Iran says ambiguities over nuclear enrichment are being resolved by IAEA inspectors - Tasnim

DUBAI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Inspectors from the U.N. nuclear watchdog are in Tehran for negotiations and verification, Iran's nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami said on Wednesday, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

"Officials of the International Atomic Energy Agency are in Tehran and have been starting negotiations, visits and check-ups since yesterday. Ambiguities created by an inspector are being resolved," the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation said.

Last week, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said it was discussing the results of recent verification activities with Iran after Bloomberg News reported that the agency had detected uranium enriched to 84% purity, which is close to weapons grade.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)

