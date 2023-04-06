Iran, Saudi Arabia sign statement on re-establishing ties

Adds Iranian FM tweet

DUBAI, April 6 (Reuters) - Iran and Saudi Arabia will restore diplomatic relations within the two-month period stipulated in an agreement facilitated by China in March, a joint statement signed by the two countries on Thursday showed.

The two countries will continue coordination to examine ways to expand cooperation, including resuming flights and bilateral visits, in addition to facilitating visas for citizens, they said in the statement.

In a tweet, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said the Thursday meeting in Beijing with his Saudi counterpart was "positive", adding that "emphasis on stability, sustainable security and regional development" were among the issues agreed upon and "on the common agenda".

After years of hostility that fuelled conflicts across the Middle East, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to end their diplomatic rift and reopen embassies in a major deal facilitated by China last month.

