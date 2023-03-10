Iran, Saudi agree to resume ties, re-open embassies -Iranian state media

DUBAI, March 10 (Reuters) - Iran and Saudi Arabia after talks in Beijing have agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations, Iranian state media reported on Friday.

"As a result of the talks, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume diplomatic relations and re-open embassies ...within two months," Iranian news agency IRNA reported.

There was no immediate confirmation of the report from Saudi media.

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)

((dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.