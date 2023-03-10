Iran, Saudi agree to resume ties, re-open embassies -Iranian state media

March 10, 2023 — 06:47 am EST

DUBAI, March 10 (Reuters) - Iran and Saudi Arabia after talks in Beijing have agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations, Iranian state media reported on Friday.

"As a result of the talks, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume diplomatic relations and re-open embassies ...within two months," Iranian news agency IRNA reported.

There was no immediate confirmation of the report from Saudi media.

