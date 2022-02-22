Iran, Russia, Qatar have big gas reservoirs, minister says, but cannot predict market future

DOHA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Iran, Russia and Qatar have big gas reservoirs, Iran's oil minister Javad Owji told Reuters on Tuesday, responding to a question on how he viewed markets following escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

"Iran and Qatar and Russia have big gas reservoirs ... I think the future, I don't know how is it," Owji said speaking on the sidelines of a gas exporters conference in Qatar's capital Doha before he was cut off by conference security.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.