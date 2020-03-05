Companies

Iran reports 107 deaths, 3513 infections from coronavirus - health ministry spokesman

Babak Dehghanpisheh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/WANA NEWS AGENCY

One hundred and seven people have died and 3513 have been infected with coronavirus in Iran, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur announced on state TV on Thursday.

"In the last 24 hours the lab samples that have been confirmed include 591 infections from COVID-19 ...so we have 3513 cases of COVID-19," Jahanpur said. "Unfortunately 15 people died in the past day which brings the total of our dear countrymen who have passed away from COVID-19 to 107."

All schools and universities will be closed until the end of the Iranian calendar year on March 20, Health Minister Saeed Namaki announced on state TV earlier.

