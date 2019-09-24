Iran rejects statement by UK, France and Germany on Saudi attacks

DUBAI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Iran said on Tuesday that a statement by Britain, France and Germany accusing it of responsibility for attacks on Saudi oil facilities showed that they lacked the will to confront U.S "bullying", the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

"The statement showed that the European parties have no strength or willpower to counter U.S. bullying," Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.