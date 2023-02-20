Iran rejects Israeli claims on oil tanker attack - foreign ministry

Adds detail

DUBAI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Iran denies Israel's accusation that Tehran targeted an Israeli oil tanker on Feb. 10, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.

The captain of the Liberian-flagged Campo Square said on Saturday it had been lightly damaged by an airborne object on Feb. 10 while sailing through the Arabian Sea. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Iran was responsible.

Shipping databases linked the tanker to Zodiac Maritime, which is controlled by Israeli shipping magnate Eyal Ofer.

"We strongly reject the Zionist regime's accusation against Iran regarding the attack on the Israeli tanker," Kanaani said during a weekly news conference.

"We are very active in maintaining security and freedom of navigation in international waters and will continue to do so," he added.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Philippa Fletcher)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.