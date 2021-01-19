Iran refused right to appeal decision on unpaid UK debt’s interest

By Christopher Spink

LONDON, January 19 (IFR) - The UK Supreme Court has refused Iran’s ministry of defence permission to appeal a decision in a lower court which restricted its ability to claim interest on a £127.7m outstanding debt from a UK state agency, now unpaid for over 40 years.

The disputed claim has been cited as a reason why Iran will not release UK citizen Nazanin Zaghari-Radcliffe. The UK has denied the connection between the two issues. The unpaid debt stems from a contract to supply Iran with Chieftain tanks that was unfulfilled at the time of the Iranian Revolution in February 1979.

Since then, Iran has claimed back the money it had already paid to International Military Services Ltd, together with interest at Libor plus 0.5%. After a series of arbitrations, a tribunal found IMS liable to pay £140.6m and interest at that rate from July 28 1984 until the date payment was made.

After separate Dutch legal proceedings, the principal sum IMS was liable for was reduced to £127.7m in 2006. However, the interest element remained the same. But by the time all appeals were exhausted in 2009, the Iranian ministry of defence was subject to European Union sanctions.

The ministry said the imposition of the sanctions in June 2008 did not stop the UK courts from entering a judgement on the case and saying the £382.5m already held by the UK courts was for its benefit. It started UK proceedings in 2012.

In 2019, a decision was made at the High Court by Mr Justice Stephen Phillips that the interest part of the award should not be paid during the period of sanctions. Iran’s appeal was dismissed and it has now been prevented from appealing to the UK’s highest court.

The Supreme Court said the appeal was rejected “because the application does not raise an arguable point of law of general public importance”.

Some have estimated that the debt could have risen to over £500m if interest had continued to be calculated since sanctions were imposed.

(Reporting by Christopher Spink, editing by Philip Wright)

