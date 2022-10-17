Iran reacts to fresh EU sanctions

Iran's foreign minister reacted on Monday to European Union sanctions levied on Tehran, calling them "superfluous" and "an unconstructive act out of miscalculation."

"The EU today adopted further superfluous sanctions on Iranian persons. It is an unconstructive act out of miscalculation, based on widespread disinformation. Riots and vandalism are not tolerated anywhere; Iran is no exception," Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Twitter.

EU foreign ministers added 11 Iranians and four institutions, including Iran's morality police chief, to a travel ban and asset freeze list.

