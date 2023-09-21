News & Insights

Iran raises October light crude price to Asia

September 21, 2023 — 06:12 am EDT

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Iran has set the official selling price (OSP) of its Iranian Light crude oil grade for Asian buyers at $3.50 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average for October, state owned National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC)said on Thursday.

The October price is up 5 cents from the previous month.

The table below shows October crude prices for Asia, as differentials to the Oman/Dubai average. All prices are in U.S. dollars.

GRADE

October

September

CHANGE

IRANIAN LIGHT

+3.50

+3.45

+0.05

IRANIAN HEAVY

+1.75

+1.80

-0.05

FOROZAN

+1.75

+1.75

--

SOROUSH

-1.75

-1.80

+0.05

PARS

+0.15

+0.10

+0.05

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

