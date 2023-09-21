Iran raises October light crude price to Asia

Adds table
Sept 21 (Reuters) - Iran has set the official selling price (OSP) of its Iranian Light crude oil grade for Asian buyers at $3.50 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average for October, state owned National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC)said on Thursday.
The October price is up 5 cents from the previous month.
The table below shows October crude prices for Asia, as differentials to the Oman/Dubai average. All prices are in U.S. dollars.
GRADE
October
September
CHANGE
IRANIAN LIGHT
+3.50
+3.45
+0.05
IRANIAN HEAVY
+1.75
+1.80
-0.05
FOROZAN
+1.75
+1.75
--
SOROUSH
-1.75
-1.80
+0.05
PARS
+0.15
+0.10
+0.05
