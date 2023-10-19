Iran raises November crude prices to Asia - source

Adds table

SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Iran has set the official selling price of its Iranian Light grade crude oil for Asian buyers at $3.85 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average for November, an industry source with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The November price is up 35 cents from the previous month.

The table below shows November crude prices for Asia, as differentials to the Oman/Dubai average. All prices are in U.S. dollars.

GRADE

November

October

CHANGE

IRANIAN LIGHT

+3.85

+3.50

+0.35

IRANIAN HEAVY

+1.75

+1.75

0.00

FOROZAN

+1.85

+1.75

+0.10

SOROUSH

-1.75

-1.75

0.00

PARS

+0.25

+0.15

+0.10

(Reporting by Muyu Xu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Varun H K)

((muyu.xu@thomsonreuters.com; +65 9829 1075;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.