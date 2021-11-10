Iran raises Dec crude prices to Asia, says source

SINGAPORE, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Iran has set the official selling price (OSP) of its Iranian Light grade for its Asian buyers at $2.50 above the Oman/Dubai average for December, an industry source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
The table below shows December crude prices to Asia, as differentials to the Oman/Dubai average. All prices are in U.S. dollars.
GRADE
DEC
NOV
CHANGE
IRANIAN LIGHT
2.50
1.10
1.40
IRANIAN HEAVY
1.45
0.25
1.20
FOROZAN
1.50
0.25
1.25
SOROUSH
-2.60
-3.60
1.00
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
((Florence.Tan@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: florence.tan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
