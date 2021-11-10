Iran raises Dec crude prices to Asia, says source

Contributor
Florence Tan Reuters
Published

Iran has set the official selling price (OSP) of its Iranian Light grade for its Asian buyers at $2.50 above the Oman/Dubai average for December, an industry source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

SINGAPORE, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Iran has set the official selling price (OSP) of its Iranian Light grade for its Asian buyers at $2.50 above the Oman/Dubai average for December, an industry source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The table below shows December crude prices to Asia, as differentials to the Oman/Dubai average. All prices are in U.S. dollars.

GRADE

DEC

NOV

CHANGE

IRANIAN LIGHT

2.50

1.10

1.40

IRANIAN HEAVY

1.45

0.25

1.20

FOROZAN

1.50

0.25

1.25

SOROUSH

-2.60

-3.60

1.00

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Florence.Tan@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: florence.tan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More