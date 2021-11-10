Iran raises Dec crude prices to Asia, says source

SINGAPORE, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Iran has set the official selling price (OSP) of its Iranian Light grade for its Asian buyers at $2.50 above the Oman/Dubai average for December, an industry source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The table below shows December crude prices to Asia, as differentials to the Oman/Dubai average. All prices are in U.S. dollars.

GRADE

DEC

NOV

CHANGE

IRANIAN LIGHT

2.50

1.10

1.40

IRANIAN HEAVY

1.45

0.25

1.20

FOROZAN

1.50

0.25

1.25

SOROUSH

-2.60

-3.60

1.00

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

