Iran raises April crude oil selling prices for Asia - sources

SINGAPORE, March 16 (Reuters) - Iran has set the official selling price (OSP) of its Iranian Light grade for its Asian buyers at $4.70 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average for April, up $2.05 from the previous month, two industry sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The table below shows April crude prices to Asia, as differentials to the Oman/Dubai average. All prices are in U.S. dollars.

GRADE

APRIL

MARCH

CHANGE

IRANIAN LIGHT

4.70

2.65

2.05

IRANIAN HEAVY

3.65

1.70

1.95

FOROZAN

3.75

1.70

2.05

SOROUSH

-0.10

-2.20

2.10

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Christian Schmollinger)

