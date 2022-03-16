Iran raises April crude oil selling prices for Asia - sources
Adds price table
SINGAPORE, March 16 (Reuters) - Iran has set the official selling price (OSP) of its Iranian Light grade for its Asian buyers at $4.70 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average for April, up $2.05 from the previous month, two industry sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
The table below shows April crude prices to Asia, as differentials to the Oman/Dubai average. All prices are in U.S. dollars.
GRADE
APRIL
MARCH
CHANGE
IRANIAN LIGHT
4.70
2.65
2.05
IRANIAN HEAVY
3.65
1.70
1.95
FOROZAN
3.75
1.70
2.05
SOROUSH
-0.10
-2.20
2.10
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Christian Schmollinger)
((Florence.Tan@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: florence.tan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.