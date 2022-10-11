Iran petrochemical workers rallied over wages, not part of Amini protest - official

World Markets

Dubai Newsroom Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

Iranian workers who went on strike on Monday in Assaluye petrochemical plant were angered by a dispute over wages and were not protesting against the death of a woman in police custody, a regional official said on Tuesday.

Governor Ali Hashemi said some Iranians tried to hijack the workers' protests by chanting anti-government slogans, according to Iran’s Young Journalists Club News (YJC) telegram account.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom, Editing by William Maclean)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

