Iran nuclear talks to resume on Thursday, EU says

BRUSSELS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal will resume on Thursday in Vienna, a senior European Union official said.

"The 7th round talks will continue tomorrow Thursday in Vienna after consultations in and among capitals," Enrique Mora, who is chairing the talks, said on Twitter. "A Joint Commission and a number of bilateral and multilateral contacts will take place."

France's foreign minister had said on Wednesday the talks were likely to continue, although he added that he feared Iran was playing for time.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((robin.emmott@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6835; Reuters Messaging: robin.emmott.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.