Companies

Iran may offer discounts to lure airlines to fly through its airspace

Contributor
Dubai newsroom Reuters
Published

Iran is drawing up plans to offer discounts to some foreign airlines using its airspace, state news agency IRNA quoted a senior aviation official as saying on Saturday, after a slump in flights due to the coronavirus pandemic and regional tensions.

DUBAI, June 20 (Reuters) - Iran is drawing up plans to offer discounts to some foreign airlines using its airspace, state news agency IRNA quoted a senior aviation official as saying on Saturday, after a slump in flights due to the coronavirus pandemic and regional tensions.

Nasser Aghaei, director of the state-run Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company, said the discounts would go to the top eight airlines providing transit income as well as airlines boosting their flights by 20%.

However, no general cut in fees are planned, IRNA said. Iran is one of many countries to charge so-called overflight fees, which are generally used to fund services such as air traffic control, weather data and aeronautical information.

The planned discounts still have to be approved by the government, Aghaei said.

Before the pandemic, major airlines in January rerouted or cancelled flights to avoid airspace over Iraq and Iran following an Iranian missile strike on U.S.-led forces in Iraq.

On Jan 8, all 176 people aboard a Ukrainian airliner flight were killed when the plane crashed shortly after takeoff en route from Tehran to Kiev.

Iran acknowledged shooting the plane down but said it had done so by mistake while under high alert, hours after it had fired at U.S. targets in retaliation for a U.S. strike that killed an Iranian general.

In June, some global airlines re-routed flights to avoid Iran-controlled airspace over parts of the Gulf, after the U.S. aviation regulator barred its carriers from the area following the downing of a U.S. drone by Iran.

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: How The Travel Industry Is Coping With Coronavirus Disruption

    Beaten-down travel stocks are starting to surge, but we're still a long way from a full recovery for that sector. After 9/11 came a major shift in how the airline industry operates and now, in the wake of Covid-19, more sweeping changes are coming

    Jun 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular