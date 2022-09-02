US Markets

Iran initially denied having seized U.S. sea drones, U.S. official says

Contributor
Phil Stewart Reuters
Published

An Iranian Navy warship pulled two U.S. sail drones out of the water on Thursday, covered them with tarps, and denied having any U.S. property before returning them on Friday to the U.S. warships that converged on the scene, a U.S. official said.

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - An Iranian Navy warship pulled two U.S. sail drones out of the water on Thursday, covered them with tarps, and denied having any U.S. property before returning them on Friday to the U.S. warships that converged on the scene, a U.S. official said.

The account by the U.S. official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, was different than the one offered by Iran's state television, which accused the unmanned U.S. vessels of jeopardizing maritime safety.

It was the second incident this week involving the Iranian seizure of U.S. drones operating in the region.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((phillip.stewart@thomsonreuters.com; 1-202-898-8398; Reuters Messaging: phillip.stewart.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular