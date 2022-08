DUBAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Iran has identified its first case of monkeypox, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Tuesday.

A 34-year-old woman in the southwestern city of Ahvaz has been put under quarantine after testing positive for the disease, Fars added.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.