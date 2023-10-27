Iran ground forces launch two-day drill in central region

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Iran’s ground forces on Friday launched two days of exercises to test the flight readiness of more than 200 helicopters, state television reported.

The drills, which had been planned earlier, are aimed at “confronting possible threats” facing the Islamic Republic, spokesperson Brigadier General Amir Cheshak told the TV. He did not elaborate.

He said troops and military equipment had been transferred from seven of Iran’s provinces for the drills in Nasr Abad in the central Isfahan province.

(dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; editing by Christina Fincher)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.