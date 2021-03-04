Iran giving encouraging signs about resuming nuclear diplomacy - source

Adds quote

PARIS, March 4 (Reuters) - Iran has given encouraging signs over the last few days about resuming nuclear diplomacy and opening informal talks, a French diplomatic source said on Thursday.

"Things are moving in the right direction and we have had positive signals this week and especially in last few days," the source told reporters.

Iran has so far refused to take part in informal talks with world powers and the United States on reviving its 2015 nuclear deal.

The source added the objective was to get everyone around the able before the start of Nowruz, the Iranian New Year, on March 20.

The source added that European powers Britain, France and Germany have decided to pause the submission of a resolution critical of Iran at the International Atomic Energy Agency in order to give diplomacy a chance and not harm the prospects of an informal nuclear meeting.

(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Alex Richardson and GV De Clercq)

((john.irish@tr.com))

