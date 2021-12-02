US Markets

Iran gives European nuclear deal parties drafts on sanctions removal, nuclear issues

Parisa Hafezi Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER

VIENNA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Iran has provided European powers involved in its 2015 nuclear deal two drafts on sanctions removal and nuclear commitments, Iran's top nuclear negotiator said on Thursday, as world powers and Tehran try to reinstate the pact.

"We have delivered two proposed drafts to them ... Of course they need to check the texts that we have provided to them. If they are ready to continue the talks, we are in Vienna to continue the talks," Ali Bagheri Kani told reporters in Vienna.

A European diplomat in Vienna confirmed draft documents had been handed over.

The announcement came on the fourth day of indirect talks between Iran and the United States on bringing both fully back into the battered deal. The talks resumed after a five-month break prompted by the election of Iran's hardline President Ebrahim Raisi.

Under the pact, Tehran limited its nuclear programme in exchange for relief from U.S., EU and U.N. economic sanctions.

But then-U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned the deal in 2018 and reimposed harsh U.S. sanctions, prompting Tehran to breach nuclear limits in the pact.

(Reporting by Parisa Hafezi Editing by John Stonestreet and Peter Graff)

Most Popular