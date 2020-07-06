Iran Gives Crypto Miners One Month to Register With the State

Cryptocurrencies

Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri announced on Monday the countryâs cryptocurrency miners will soon have to register their rigs with the government.

  • Under the directive, miners will have to disclose their identities, the size of their mining farms and their mining equipment type with the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade.Â 
  • Miners will have a month to register their equipment, according to the Ministry, which will then publish a list of licensed mining centers.
  • Jahangiriâs announcement is the latest in Iranâs cat-and-mouse game with the countryâs illegal crypto miners, who smuggle in rigs and are sometimes caught.Â 
  • Officials said Monday they want to âeliminate the confusion of cryptocurrency activistsâ with the new directive. That confusion has largely been of Iranâs own making: conflicting mining policies, tariffs and laws have left miners in a gray zone for years.
  • The directive will ultimately give Iran tighter control over its on-the-books miners, though it remains to be seen how much of the underground community will heed the directive. Iranian miners contributed nearly 4% of bitcoinâs hashrate in April.
  • The directive did not specify the punishment for failing to register. However, illegal bitcoin miners have faced jail time and steep fines in the past.

