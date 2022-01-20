Iran gas flow to Turkey cut by technical failure -officials

ISTANBUL, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Iran has cut gas flows to Turkey due to a technical failure, prompting Turkish authorities to order gas-fuelled power plants to cut gas use by 40%, sector officials said on Thursday.

Turkish natural gas distributors were also asked to reduce supply to 60% for large consumers except for that used for heating, the Turkish sector officials said, adding that schools and hospitals will be exempted.

Iran notified Turkey of 10-day cut to natural gas flows but talks are ongoing to start flows earlier, the officials added.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; editing by Dominic Evans)

