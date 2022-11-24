Iran forms panel to investigate deaths due to protests, minister says

November 24, 2022 — 03:02 am EST

Written by Shivam Patel for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Iran has formed a panel under its home affairs ministry to investigate deaths due to recent protests, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani told Indian broadcaster NDTV on Thursday.

Kani, who is on a visit to New Delhi, said 50 people have been killed so far and hundreds have been injured in the protests that have rocked country since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police in September.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Shivam.Patel@thomsonreuters.com;))

