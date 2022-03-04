Iran foreign minister says nuclear deal subject to Iran's red lines

March 4 (Reuters) - Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday that the West's "haste" to reach a nuclear agreement "cannot prevent the observance of Iran's red lines", including economic guarantees.

"Our delegation will continue to work hard to reach a final and good agreement," Iranian media quoted Amirabdollahian as telling the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell by telephone.

