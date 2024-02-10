Iran foreign minister says Iran, U.S. have exchanged messages in recent weeks

Adds quotes throughout

BEIRUT, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Iran and the United States have exchanged messages throughout Israel's four-month-old war on Hamas in Gaza, including about Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, the Iranian foreign minister said on Saturday.

"During this war and in the recent weeks, there was an exchange of messages between Iran and America," Hossein Amirabdollahian said through a translator at a press conference capping a day-long visit to Beirut.

He said the United States had asked Tehran to request Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran, "not to get widely, fully involved in this war against" Israel.

Hezbollah has exchanged near-daily fire with the Israeli military along the Lebanese-Israeli frontier to support its Palestinian ally Hamas, and has vowed to "fight to the end" should Israel launch a full-scare war on Lebanon.

Israel launched a war it says aims to destroy Hamas after the Islamist group staged a deadly cross-border assault on southern Israel on Oct. 7.

The conflict has rippled across the region and earlier this month Washington staged strikes against Iran-aligned groups in Irag, Syria and Yemen in retaliation for a deadly attack on U.S. troops in Jordan.

He also said Iran saw a political solution as the only way to end the Gaza war.

"Iran and Lebanon confirm that war is not the solution, and that we absolutely never sought to expand it," Amirabdollahian told a news conference earlier on Saturday alongside his Lebanese counterpart, Abdallah Bou Habib.

He also said Tehran was in talks with Saudi Arabia on a political solution to hostilities in Gaza.

Amirabdollahian met on Saturday with Lebanon's caretaker prime minister, foreign minister, speaker of parliament and Hezbollah head Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

Hezbollah's Al-Manar television outlet said the foreign minister and Nasrallah reviewed the latest developments in Gaza and southern Lebanon, including "the near future of the situation in Lebanon".

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps have suffered one of their most bruising spells in Syria since arriving a decade ago to aid President Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian civil war.

Since December, Israeli strikes have killed more than half a dozen of their members, among them one of the Guards' top intelligence generals.

(Reporting by Maya Gebeily; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Frances Kerry)

