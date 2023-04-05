Companies

Iran foils drone attack on defence ministry complex in Isfahan - Tasnim

April 05, 2023 — 03:46 am EDT

Written by Dubai Newsroom for Reuters ->

DUBAI, April 5 (Reuters) - Iran has foiled a drone attack against a Ministry of Defence complex in the central city of Isfahan overnight, Iranian Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday, amid mounting tensions between the Islamic Republic and Israel.

In the past, Tehran has blamed its arch-foe Israel for such attacks, including a drone attack on a military factory near Isfahan in January. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the attacks.

"The Amir al-Momenin complex in Isfahan was the target of a failed attack by a small drone which was foiled by defence systems," Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, adding that the attempt did not cause any damage.

The move comes days after Israeli air strikes in Syria hit Iran-linked targets that killed at least two Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) members that served as military advisers in Syria.

In January, a Ministry of Defence industrial centre was also targeted by a drone attack, which Iran said was unsuccessful and perpetrated by "mercenaries of the Zionist regime".

