Iran executes three men over recent protests, judiciary says

May 19, 2023 — 01:41 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

May 19 (Reuters) - Iran executed three men on Friday over recent protests, the judiciary of the Middle East nation said on Twitter.

Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi and Saeed Yaghoubi were executed in the central city of Isfahan, it said.

They were implicated in the deaths of two members of the Basij paramilitary force and a law enforcement officer.

