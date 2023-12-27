News & Insights

Iran dismisses IAEA report on uranium enrichment -Iranian media

Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

December 27, 2023 — 02:00 am EST

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Iran's atomic energy chief Mohammad Eslami on Wednesday said there was "nothing new" in an international nuclear watchdog report saying that Tehran had reversed a months-long slowdown in its uranium enrichment programme, Iranian media reported.

"We did nothing new and are doing the same activities according to the rules," Eslami was quoted as saying.

An International Atomic Energy Agency report seen by Reuters on Tuesday said that Iran has "increased its production of highly enriched uranium, reversing a previous output reduction from mid-2023".

