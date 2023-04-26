Iran diplomat jailed in Belgium to be freed in prisoner swap - Iran judiciary

DUBAI, April 26 (Reuters) - An Iranian diplomat sentenced to 20 years in prison in Belgium will soon be released in a prisoner swap deal, Iran's judiciary spokesperson Masoud Setayeshi said on Wednesday.

Assadollah Assadi was sentenced in 2021 over a foiled 2018 bomb plot targeting an Iranian opposition group in Paris.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom, Editing by Andrew Heavens)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.