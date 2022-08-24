Iran denies any link to targets hit by U.S. in Syria

Adds context, details

DUBAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Iran denied having any link to sites targeted by the United States in Syria, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Wednesday, according to the ministry's telegram channel.

On Tuesday, the U.S. military said it carried out a strike in Syria's Deir al-Zor against infrastructure facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

"The U.S. attack on Syrian infrastructure and people is a violation of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The sites targeted had no links to the Islamic Republic," Kanaani said.

U.S. forces first deployed into Syria during the Obama's administration's campaign against Islamic State, partnering with a Kurdish-led group called the Syrian Democratic Forces. There are about 900 U.S. troops in Syria, most of them in the east.

Iran-backed militias established a foothold in Syria while fighting in support of President Bashar al-Assad during Syria's civil war.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Jon Boyle)

